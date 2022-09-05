As torrential rain continued to lash Bengaluru, leaving several areas flooded and roads waterlogged, many employees of the IT sector used tractors to reach their offices. A resident of the Yemalur area of Bengaluru said that she is using a tractor to reach her office as the roads are waterlogged. The tractors, she said, are dropping people off for ₹50 each.

Speaking with news agency ANI, the Bengaluru local said, “We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We're awaiting tractors to drop us for ₹50."

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.

View Full Image A general view shows flooding after torrential rains slammed Bengaluru (via REUTERS)

The low-lying areas were inundated as the rains severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains.

While there were traffic jams, there was also non-availability of public transport like buses, autos and cabs as rains threw normal life out of gear. "I was on my way to the office, it's knee-deep water here, my vehicle stopped mid-way because of water entering the engine parts. Now I'm stuck here, not sure what to do and where to reach," a man said.

People pushing their two-wheelers in knee-deep water was a common sight on the streets of Bengaluru.

View Full Image People pull a car through a water-logged road in Bengaluru (REUTERS)

Since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, Bengaluru has received 141 per cent more rainfall than average. "Bengaluru and south interior Karnataka are likely to get heavy rainfall until Friday. From Saturday, rainfall activity will go down," a senior weather official with IMD said.

(With agency inputs)