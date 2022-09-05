Can’t take leaves from office, tractors dropping us for ₹50: Bengaluru local2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 09:43 PM IST
- A Bengaluru resident said she using a tractor to reach her office as the roads are waterlogged following heavy rain
As torrential rain continued to lash Bengaluru, leaving several areas flooded and roads waterlogged, many employees of the IT sector used tractors to reach their offices. A resident of the Yemalur area of Bengaluru said that she is using a tractor to reach her office as the roads are waterlogged. The tractors, she said, are dropping people off for ₹50 each.