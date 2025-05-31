Bengaluru gets direct flight to Kathmandu – Air India Express makes it happen

Air India Express is set to launch a new daily direct service between Bengaluru and Kathmandu starting 1 June, further expanding its network of short-haul international leisure routes. The non-stop flight will depart Bengaluru at 5:05 am and return from Kathmandu at 9:05 am every day. Bookings for the new route are now open on the airline’s official website, and other major travel platforms. Inaugural fares start at ₹8,000 for Xpress Lite and ₹8,500 for Xpress Value.

“The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, in a press release.

The airline also announced that the route will offer seamless one-stop connectivity to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 cities across India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, Pune, Srinagar, and Visakhapatnam, among others.

In addition, convenient one-stop connections to Kathmandu will be available via Bengaluru from two international destinations—Abu Dhabi and Dammam.