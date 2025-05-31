Bengaluru gets direct flight to Kathmandu – Air India Express makes it happen

Air India Express is set to launch a new daily direct service between Bengaluru and Kathmandu starting 1 June, further expanding its network of short-haul international leisure routes. The non-stop flight will depart Bengaluru at 5:05 am and return from Kathmandu at 9:05 am every day. Bookings for the new route are now open on the airline’s official website, and other major travel platforms. Inaugural fares start at ₹8,000 for Xpress Lite and ₹8,500 for Xpress Value.
“The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, in a press release.
The airline also announced that the route will offer seamless one-stop connectivity to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 cities across India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, Pune, Srinagar, and Visakhapatnam, among others.
In addition, convenient one-stop connections to Kathmandu will be available via Bengaluru from two international destinations—Abu Dhabi and Dammam.
Air India Express currently operates over 450 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 31 destinations.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)