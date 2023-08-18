comScore
Business News/ News / Bengaluru gets India's first 3D-printed post office. See pics

Bengaluru gets India's first 3D-printed post office. See pics

4 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

In Bengaluru today, the inauguration of India's fi... more

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurating the foundation stone of India's first 3D-printed post office building. (ANI)
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurating the foundation stone of India's first 3D-printed post office building. (ANI)
Decorated entrance of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka. (ANI)
Decorated entrance of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka. (ANI)
View of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka. (ANI)
View of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka. (ANI)
Ariel view of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka. (ANI)
Ariel view of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka. (ANI)
