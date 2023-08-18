Bengaluru gets India's first 3D-printed post office. See pics

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST

In Bengaluru today, the inauguration of India's first 3D-printed post office building was carried out by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.

1/4Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurating the foundation stone of India's first 3D-printed post office building.

2/4Decorated entrance of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.

3/4View of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.