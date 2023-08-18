Hello User
Business News/ News / Bengaluru gets India's first 3D-printed post office. See pics

4 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

In Bengaluru today, the inauguration of India's first 3D-printed post office building was carried out by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.

1/4Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurating the foundation stone of India's first 3D-printed post office building.
2/4Decorated entrance of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.
3/4View of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.
4/4Ariel view of India's first 3D-printed post office building which was inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Karnataka.
