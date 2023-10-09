comScore
Business News/ News / Bengaluru hit by heavy rains, netizens share videos of waterlogging, traffic snarls
Bengaluru hit by heavy rains, netizens share videos of waterlogging, traffic snarls

Some of the areas where waterlogging was reported during the day included Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal, Roppena Agrahara and Madivala, among others.

Metro cities are considered to be prone to traffic in the wake of incessant rainfallPremium
An incessant spell of rainfall, seen in Bengaluru since the wee hours of October 9, led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in various areas across the city. The vehicular congestion intensified in the late evening hours, as residents began commuting towards their home from the offices.

Some of the areas where waterlogging was reported during the day included Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal, Roppena Agrahara and Madivala, among others.

Bengaluru Police had earlier in the day advised motorists to drive cautiously as roads were reported to have turned slippery following the heavy downpour.

Netizens took to social media to share videos of waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly issued a yellow alert in regions falling under south interior Karnataka for October 9-10. The weather body also predicted moderate to heavy rains in Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

The rainfall in October comes after the Southwest Monsoon season has officially ended across the country. The nationwide rainfall was below normal, and Karnataka is amongst the state where the rains were deficient during the peak Monsoon period of June-August.

Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:39 PM IST
