India has answers to global challenges, must be heard by the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says

Bengaluru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat has said that India has a holistic and integrated vision that holds answers to the challenges facing the world.

Bhagwat asserted that the country's role is to give completeness to the world. Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day national conference on 'Operationalising NEP 2020: Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems', organised by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru on 28 June, Bhagwat said India must be heard for the welfare of all beings across the world, according to a press release mentioned in a PTI report.

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"To make it complete, on the basis of our complete vision, for the welfare of all beings across the world, Bharat must be heard. This is inevitable," he said.

He said prevailing global frameworks offered only partial perspectives and could not fully resolve the challenges of the time.

Describing the work of BSM as part of a larger civilisational mission, he said, "Our work is in fact to give completeness to the world."

'Indian perspective doesn't consider other viewpoints wrong' Bhagwat said the Indian perspective does not consider other viewpoints to be wrong, as every society develops its vision through its own life experiences, which have their own validity.

He said the Indian principle of 'Anekata' embraces diversity and encourages 'Shastrartha', or philosophical debate, to understand different viewpoints, adding that truth is too vast to be contained in a single perspective.

Bhagwat said BSM's work was rooted in a holistic Indian vision of education that addresses human beings in their entirety, transcending material concerns and the tendency to reduce everything to monetary value.

Emphasising the organisation's independence, he said BSM remained detached from political parties and their compulsions, recalling that leaders of the freedom movement had kept such work separate from political organisations.

"Such work cannot be done properly alongside a political party," he said.

Bhagwat launched the new website of BSM during the event.

To make it complete, on the basis of our complete vision, for the welfare of all beings across the world, Bharat must be heard. This is inevitable.

The conference, attended by about 380 delegates from across the country, was inaugurated on Friday by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the release said.