'Bengaluru landlords are greediest in the world': Man slams ₹23 lakh security deposit demand for 4BHK rental flat

A man recently shared on social media that a landlord in Bengaluru asked for a ₹23 lakh security deposit for a 4BHK rental flat. The post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral, and people were shocked. Many said the amount is crazy and unfair. It has started a big conversation online about how expensive renting a home in Bengaluru has become and why no one is stopping it.

₹ 23 lakh deposit? Is Bengaluru becoming too costly to live in? The tweet has made many people ask: How did things get this bad? A ₹23 lakh deposit is more than enough to buy a house in many towns across India. People online reacted with anger and jokes, calling the landlord greedy. But this is not just one case. It shows a bigger problem in Bengaluru’s housing system.

As per Business Today, a large number of Bengaluru residents, especially those in the IT sector, spend over half of their salary on rent. One software engineer, Ray, stated that even after a 7.5 per cent pay raise, he is struggling to manage his expenses as his rent rose by 10 per cent. He warned, “If this continues, someday my rent will be more than my salary.” Users on social media confirmed similar struggles: for many, 50 per cent or more of their take-home pay goes straight into rent, leaving almost nothing for savings or other needs.

Why is this happening? Bengaluru is growing fast. Many people move there for jobs, especially in IT and tech. There is a huge demand for houses. But there are no proper rules to control rent and deposits. So, landlords ask for whatever they want, sometimes very high amounts. They say it’s to protect their property, but for renters, it feels unfair and too much.

Social media reacts: “Bengaluru landlords are the greediest!” The internet exploded after a user shared a screenshot of a Bengaluru landlord demanding ₹23 lakh as a security deposit for a 4BHK. Many users didn’t hold back, calling it a sign of broken trust, unchecked greed, and a warning for the future.

🗣️ Yoshik K (@AskYoshik): “The fact they don't get is that Bengaluru GDP has risen due to the rise in tech. Keep behaving like this and you'll soon see the downfall.” He added, “Sometimes, they won’t even return your deposit. I had to send a legal notice to get mine back!”