An 11-year-old girl was physically assaulted by a man at a madrasa in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The CCTV cameras installed inside the madrasa captured the incident on February 16 at the religious school in Hegde Nagar, they added.

The victim's mother, in her complaint lodged on Wednesday, alleged that her daughter was admitted to the 5th standard in the madrasa and its hostel in July 2024. Mohammad Hasan, son of the hostel in-charge, used to frequently visit the hostel, police said.

Around 4.30 pm on February 16, the girl was called to the office where Hasan allegedly thrashed her with hands and kicked her for allegedly spilling rice and quarreling with other hostel girls while playing.