Bengaluru madrasa girl thrashed, kicked, physically assaulted ahead of Ramadan

An 11-year-old girl in Bengaluru was assaulted at a madrasa in Hegde Nagar on February 16. The CCTV footage obtained from the site confirms the physical assault. Here's what happened. 

PTI
Published20 Feb 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Bengaluru news: A minor girl was physically assaulted at a madrasa in Hegde Nagar.

An 11-year-old girl was physically assaulted by a man at a madrasa in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The CCTV cameras installed inside the madrasa captured the incident on February 16 at the religious school in Hegde Nagar, they added.

The victim's mother, in her complaint lodged on Wednesday, alleged that her daughter was admitted to the 5th standard in the madrasa and its hostel in July 2024. Mohammad Hasan, son of the hostel in-charge, used to frequently visit the hostel, police said.

Around 4.30 pm on February 16, the girl was called to the office where Hasan allegedly thrashed her with hands and kicked her for allegedly spilling rice and quarreling with other hostel girls while playing.

Kothanur police station registered a case under section 75 (punishment for cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 01:32 PM IST
