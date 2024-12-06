Bengaluru news: The accused who vandalised statue of the revered Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swami from Bengaluru's Siddaganga Mutt last month has been arrested and is currently remanded in the judicial custody. However, the reason given by him for his wrongdoings is shocking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accused, identified as Srikrishna, reportedly claimed that a vision of Jesus Christ in his dream inspired him to deface the statue, according to NDTV report.

On November 30, Srikrishna at 1.30 am reached near the statue which was at Bengaluru's Veerabhadra Nagar. He partially defaced Seer's statue and left the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On seeing the partially defaced statue of the Seer, communal-protest like situation errupted in the area. As per the report, resident also demanded to take action against the accused.

Speaking on the statement made by the accused, Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, said, “The purpose of such statements is only to spread communal tension and discord. This disrespect towards a great saint like Shivakumar Swami Ji, who was a symbol of peace, compassion and secular values, is unacceptable," as quoted by NDTV.