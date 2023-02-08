One Indian man, who was on a business trip to Turkey, has been reported missing, while 10 others are stuck in remote parts of the country but safe, officials said on Wednesday. Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma of the External Affairs Ministry said the man has not been traced for the past two days since a massive earthquake of 7.8 hit Turkey, flattening infrastructure across parts of the country.

