Shocking! Bengaluru man dragged by car for 50 metres after argument with driver | VIRAL VIDEO

A shocking incident was captured at the Nelamangala toll booth near Bengaluru, where a car dragged a man for about 50 metres after a heated exchange between the driver and him.

According to reports quoting officials, the argument between the two happened over an overtaking maneuver. The CCTV video, which captured the whole incident, shows the two men arguing at the toll plaza.

This quickly turned into a physical altercation, with the man in the car being seen holding the other man’s clothes and dragging him with his car as the toll gate opened. The victim was seen dragged for quite some distance before he fell to the ground and managed to escape.

Advertisement

The car meanwhile continued to rush and fled from the scene, leaving the victim behind. The victim was then seen standing up as the car sped away.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Initial reports suggest that the altercation took this drastic turn quickly, leading to the surprise act of the driver.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro fare hike row: FIR against 16 people for protesting

Local police have already taken note of the incident and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprit. As per reports, authorities are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to gather more details.

Road safety issues in Bengaluru Bengaluru has recently been at the epicentre of controversies regarding road safety. Recently, a woman was fined by the police for using her laptop while driving. They also issued a warning for such reckless behaviour.

Advertisement

The internet took notice of the incident after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North, Bengaluru, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the woman could be seen balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while navigating the road.