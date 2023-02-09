Home / News / Bengaluru man gets his McDonald's order in 10 seconds. Here's how
A Canadian man residing in Bengaluru had his craving for McDonald's fulfilled in a record time of 10 seconds. Caleb Friesen, drove to the Koramangala outlet of the fast food chain only to find it closed, but was pleasantly surprised to see delivery agents at the pick-up window.

With the help of Swiggy, Caleb ordered a meal and chose the restaurant itself as the pick-up location. The delivery agent, delivered the food within a matter of seconds.

Caleb documented the whole experience and posted a video of it on social media, where it quickly went viral, receiving over 37,000 views.

"Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved," wrote Caleb in the post.

This unique experience has sparked a lot of excitement and humor among the online community.

One user quipped, "Did you also avail the post mid night Swiggy McD discount. It's either some money off or a free McVeggie I think." Another jokingly wrote, "10 seconds, haha! Zepto's going to have a complex."

