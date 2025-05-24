Bengaluru man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife following argument over loud music; police investigation underway

In a horrifying incident, a Bengaluru man allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife after the couple had a feud over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone, police officials said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The woman is recovering in a hospital and is no longer in critical condition. The woman, 44, a professional beautician, sustained injuries to her head and face.

It took place at 9 am on May 19 at NMH layout in Sidedahalli in north Bengaluru. The victim's husband asked her for money to procure liquor. When she declined, he started harassing her until she gave him the money, the report said.

Later, he returned home intoxicated and began playing loud music on his mobile phone. When she asked him to lower the volume, he refused, which sparked an argument between them. He then allegedly retrieved a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and poured it on her.

After the victim cried out for assistance, her husband fled the scene. Neighbours quickly took her to the hospital, and a case was subsequently filed. Authorities are still trying to locate the husband, and an investigation is currently ongoing."

Woman assaulted in Lucknow In a separate incident, a woman advocate was assaulted in Lucknow with an acid-like substance in her chambers by a man who was stalking and harassing her for months. She sustained minor injuries in the attack and said that the attacker earlier gave her rape and death threats too. According to the survivor, the accused created a social media account using her name and photos. He also harassed her by repeatedly calling from different phone numbers.