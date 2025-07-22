Bengaluru man refuses payment to auto driver if there's no UPI; social media reacts, 'You're NOT a hero'

A strange incident from Bengaluru is going viral on social media after a passenger recorded a confrontation with an auto driver over payment methods. Insisting on UPI payment, the passenger bragged about refusing to pay cash for the ride after using ride-hailing service.

Documenting the happenings in a post on X, he stated, “Auto guy denied UPI today morning. I said, I am not going to pay cash." Following the refusal to pay in cash, a heated exchange ensued, the passenger said, "He threatened a bit….I started recording his convo.”

“Either UPI or I will not pay," the passenger gave the blunt reply, knowing that the auto driver had marked the ride as paid on the app. He refused to settle the amount if the driver did not accept UPI payment.

“Either show QR code or number or I am walking away,” the passenger warned.

Elaborating further that he decided to walk away without paying, he mentioned that the driver “called someone and asked what to do. The man on the phone wanted to talk to me. I said, I will not talk to any random person….He said, if you have guts walk away."

Social media reacts This post shared on July 21 garnered 9.319 lakh reactions and sparked outrage online as social media users criticised the passenger, stating that payment for services rendered is legally obligation.

A user wrote, “You are legally required to pay for the service availed. The auto man is not legally required to have UPI. You are NOT a hero here.”

Another user remarked, “It’s simple, before getting into the auto, just ask if they take UPI, same way you would at a shop without a visible QR code.”

A third comment read, “Congrats. You're a cheap thief now, having taken service & refusing to pay, stealing his labour. Why couldn't you have clarified this before you went through with the ride & refused to continue if he didn't have UPI?”

A fourth user stated, “Harassing poor drivers is the new norm in digital India. Whereas industrialists are getting worth thousands of crores loans at none.[sic]”