A Bengaluru man's lawsuit against PVR and INOX has resulted in a landmark victory for moviegoers. The consumer court ruled that the 25 minutes of ads before Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur constituted an unfair trade practice, reinforcing the principle that "time is money."

The consumer court also ordered that cinemas must now display the actual film start time on tickets.

A district consumer forum ordered PVR and INOX to pay ₹20,000 to a complainant for mental agony and inconvenience, plus ₹8,000 in legal expenses. According to Bar and Bench, they must also pay ₹1 lakh in punitive damages to the consumer welfare fund for unfair trade practices related to excessive ad time.

The cinemas argued they were required to show public service announcements(PSAs). PVR Cinemas and INOX defended their actions, stating that theatres are legally required to show PSAs to raise awareness about important social issues, as mandated by both the central and state governments.

According to the Bar and Bench report, Abhishek MR filed a complaint after booking three tickets for the 4:05 pm show of Sam Bahadur. He expected the movie to end by 6:30 pm so he could return to work. He sued PVR Cinemas, BookMyShow, and INOX for wasting his time with long ads. The movie, however, did not start until 4:30 pm due to a series of advertisements and trailers, delaying the screening by nearly 30 minutes.

The consumer forum stated that time is valuable in today's fast-paced world, and no one has the right to exploit others' time and money. It noted that 25-30 minutes of idle time in a theatre watching unnecessary ads is especially difficult for busy individuals with tight schedules. “While people may make arrangements to enjoy some relaxation with family, it doesn’t mean they have no other responsibilities to attend to,” ruled the consumer court.