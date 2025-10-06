Bengaluru metro fares zoom: Who bears the cost of rising debt and operations?

The average cost of travel is now ₹3.97 per kilometre, higher than Mumbai ( ₹3.20), Delhi ( ₹2.72) and Kolkata ( ₹0.90). The contrast is sharper when fares are seen slab by slab. For example, in Delhi, ₹32 covers up to 12 km; in Bengaluru, a comparable fare of ₹30 covers just about half that. For longer distances, Delhi caps fares at ₹64 across its 395 km network, while Bengaluru’s highest fare is ₹90, on its 77 km network, a 50% jump from the previous ₹60 maximum.