Bengaluru news: Bengaluru's new driverless metro train from China which arrived earlier this month will be initially operated with drivers, The New Indian Express has reported. As per the report, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is initially planning to operate with drivers due to permission constraints. The driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru