Bengaluru news: Bengaluru's new driverless metro train from China which arrived earlier this month will be initially operated with drivers, The New Indian Express has reported. As per the report, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is initially planning to operate with drivers due to permission constraints. The driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru

According to a senior official from BMRCL, out of the 36 train sets which have been ordered, only 15 will be based on the Communications-Based Train Control (CTBC) system or the driverless system, the report said.

“It is a cumbersome process to get permission to operate driverless trains. We will start off with drivers, and gradually switch over to signal-based operations," a top official told The New Indian Express. The first set of six coaches for a driverless train which arrived was one month after the four-year deadline for China's state-owned company to deliver 216 coaches (36 train sets) for Bengaluru Metro expired.

Speaking on the delay, a top source told TNIE, “The reason for the delay was that China had to manufacture 94% of the coaches in India under the government’s Make-in-India policy."

"It was unable to find a local manufacturer here to assemble and test it. Finally, the tie-up with Titagarh Rail in West Bengal was formed, paving the way for its manufacture," the top source further added as quoted by the daily.

Meanwhile, this train will be operating on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board. “We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype," the BMRCL official said as reported by news agency PTI.

Multiple Metro sources also told TNIE that the line might not be operational before September 2024 because of numerous testing and clearances that need to be completed.

(With PTI inputs)

