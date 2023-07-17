To enhance the travel experience of passengers, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up to begin trials on two new metro lines next month. BMRCL confirmed that both lines, Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km), will be operational by the end of August 2023, providing commuters with more travel options.

BMRCL's managing director, Anjum Parwez, informed the media that the trial runs on both sections will commence simultaneously on August 22, 2023. The authorities have a roadmap in place to ensure the full operation of the entire East-West corridor (Purple Line) by the specified deadline, reported News18.

Before the trial run, a test run will take place on August 15 to check the schedule of dimensions (distance between the track's centre and nearest structure) on both sections where a team would be carrying the frame of the metro on a trolley said Parwez . This step aims to ensure there are no structural issues during the trial run.

Moreover, Parwez also confirmed that from August 22, a trial run with a single six-coach train will be conducted on the Kengeri-Challanghata and Byaphanahalli-KR Pura metro sections. Additionally, BMRCL is preparing the necessary paperwork for inspection by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for both sections.

Currently, a 39.4 km long stretch of the Purple Line is operational, connecting Whitefield (Kadugodi) to the KR Pura section and Byaphanahalli to Kengeri. The missing section between KR Pura and Byappanahalli has caused inconvenience for daily commuters to locations like Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi. Once the new section is operational, it will offer more options and easy access to commuters traveling in Whitefield and neighbouring areas, reported News18.