Bengaluru Metro update: Trials on two new metro sections to begin next month1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will begin trials on two new metro lines next month, with both lines set to be operational by the end of August 2023
To enhance the travel experience of passengers, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up to begin trials on two new metro lines next month. BMRCL confirmed that both lines, Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km), will be operational by the end of August 2023, providing commuters with more travel options.
