27 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said that metro services on purple line will be interrupted today i.e. on 27 August till 1 pm. The purple metro rail services will be affected on three stretches - Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro stations, Baiyappanahalli-SV Road; Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Puram. The BMRCL said the train services will be available only between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysore Road Metro Stations in Purple Line and no trains will be affected on the Green Line.