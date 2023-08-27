The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said that metro services on purple line will be interrupted today i.e. on 27 August till 1 pm. The purple metro rail services will be affected on three stretches - Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro stations, Baiyappanahalli-SV Road; Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Puram. The BMRCL said the train services will be available only between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysore Road Metro Stations in Purple Line and no trains will be affected on the Green Line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a press release dated 25 August, BMRCL said this “curtailment of metro services comes in order to facilitate the extensions between Krishnarajapura to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Chellaghatta Metro stations, detailed safety tests needs to carried out on 27.08.2023 (Sunday) requiring longer periods."

The train service has been curtailed since 7 am today and the regular services will be available from 1 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further adding, it said that after 1 pm, regular train services will be available from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri Metro Stations and from Krishnarajapura to Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Stations till the end of revenue services i.e., up to 11.00 pm as usual.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had reportedly said that Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram and Kengeri to Challaghatta stretches would be inaugurated in September. “Bengaluru metro network stands second in the whole country. By September this year, Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines will become operational. By December this year, Nagasandra – Madavara expansion will also be completed," he had said at an even as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Currently, a 39.4 km long stretch of the Purple Line is operational, connecting Whitefield (Kadugodi) to the KR Puram section and Byaphanahalli to Kengeri. The missing section between KR Puram and Byappanahalli has caused inconvenience for daily commuters to locations like Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi. Once the new section is operational, it will offer more options and easy access to commuters traveling in Whitefield and neighbouring areas, reported News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}