The Bengaluru Police have found explosive materials, including gelatin sticks and detonators, from a parked tractor next to a school near the Sarjapur main road. This came just weeks after the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast rocked Bengaluru City. A case has been registered under the Explosives Substances Act and an investigation on this has been launched.