The Bengaluru Police have found explosive materials, including gelatin sticks and detonators, from a parked tractor next to a school near the Sarjapur main road. This came just weeks after the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast rocked Bengaluru City. A case has been registered under the Explosives Substances Act and an investigation on this has been launched.

As per PTI report, the police said that an officer on patrol spotted the explosive items on Monday night at Chikkanayakanahalli under Bellandur police station limits. The office then sought details from the workers there, however, he did not get any satisfactory reply from them.

We suspect that these could have been kept by the labourers to break rocks for constructing buildings," a police official said as quoted by PTI.

Earlier in December 2023, as many as 48 schools in the city had received bomb threat emails leading to an evacuation of students and staff members. As soon as parents got to know about the incident, they also rushed to schools in panic to get their children back home safely. As per reports, schools including Napel, Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar and one opposite to Deputy CM's residence were among the schools that had received bomb threat emails.

Speaking on the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 13 March detained a man from Ballari district. As per sources, the man identified as Shabbir was questioned in the case. "It is yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man caught on CCTV," sources had added. The Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area was jolted by a low-intensity blast on 1 March. The blast left several people injured at the cafe. After the blast, the cafe was closed for the public for eight days, however, the it was re-opened on 8 March.

