Bengaluru news: FIR filed against actor Darshan for dog bite incident

An FIR has been registered under section 289 IPC (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) against Kannada Actor Darshan for alleged negligent conduct in letting his dogs bite a woman, a report by news agency ANI has stated. As per the report, the actor let his dog bite a woman who had parked his car in a vacant space near his house in Bengaluru's RR Nagar.
The incident took place on 28 October, it states.
(More details awaited)
