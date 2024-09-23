Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Bengaluru news: Karnataka HM updates on investigation of woman’s chopped body found in fridge. Here's what he said
BREAKING NEWS

Bengaluru news: Karnataka HM updates on investigation of woman’s chopped body found in fridge. Here's what he said

Livemint

  • Body of a 29-year old woman was chopped into more than 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator.

Bengaluru news: Karnataka HM updates on investigation of woman’s chopped body found in fridge

Karnataka HM G Parameshwara has shared an update on the case pertaining a 29-years old woman whose body was chopped into more than 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "The police have collected a lot of information, a lot of clues. One individual is also been...kind of they say he is the one. Unless we collect more information we can't really say. He is from West Bengal they say...We have already taken a lot of precautions for women's safety in Bengaluru...We are very careful about it..."

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda also addressed the media and said, "It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him...He's an outsider. We can't give more information as of now as it may help the accused."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.