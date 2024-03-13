Bengaluru news: NIA detains 1 in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Details here

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one from Ballari in Karnataka in connection with Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, Sources said as reported by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per sources, the man identified as Shabbir is still being questioned in the case. “It is yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man caught on CCTV," sources added.

The Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area was jolted by a low-intensity blast on 1 March. The blast left several people injured at the cafe. After the blast, the cafe was closed for the public for eight days, however, the it was re-opened on 8 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Saturday, NIA had released two videos and pictures of the suspect in the blast case and sought cooperation of citizens to identify him. In a 49-second video released by the NIA, the suspect is seen boarding a BMTC bus. In the video, the suspect was seen getting up from the middle seat he sat on, moving towards the rear end of the vehicle and settling into another seat.

In an another 9-second video, he was seen strolling at a bus stop in Bengaluru.

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

