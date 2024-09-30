Bengaluru News: People are not impressed with new 3D advertisement billboard; here’s why

Bengaluru news: A unique 3D advertisement billboard in Bengaluru has grabbed attention of commuters. The 3-D billboard advertised by restaurant named “Bangalore Thindies” shows a man pouring filter coffee and offering the glass of coffee to the people.

The writing on the billboard states, “Bangalore Thindies Opening in 3 locations- Kumara Park, Seshadripuram, Manyata Tech Park.”

The video was also shared by Bangalore Thindies which wrote, “3 new locations in one day! There can never be enough of places to have some good Podi Masala & filter coffee.”

The video shared on X has garnered over 133.9K views and received more than 60 comments. Reactions varied, with some users praised and called it "fabulous," while others expressed concerns about it being a distraction. Users also highlighted the potential dangers, with some suggesting drivers to avoid looking at such billboards.

Here are some reactions on the video One user wrote, “Is this real? It's just fabulous!”

Some questioned, “Is this real or vfx”

Another user added, “Creativity - fine, but isn't this distraction.”

One user suggested, “Add this lines “ if your in driving don't look at this””

Some other also said, “Eyes on the hoarding, road, pothole, pedestrians, vehicles…..not a good idea”

“This is a distraction to drivers. Can lead to accidents”

Another added, “Such huge hoardings should be removed. It can fall down during heavy rains like it happened in Bombay and cause deaths”

One user from the hoarding industry was also clueless on how it was made, “How is it done.....I am from hoarding industry but can't understand how Is it done”

“Yes, it's a distraction and should be banned. Need guidelines for road advertisements,” another added.