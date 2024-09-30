Bengaluru News: People are not impressed with new 3D advertisement billboard; here’s why

  • BnegaA 3D advertisement for Bangalore Thindies in Bengaluru showcases a man serving coffee, attracting attention from commuters.

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bengaluru news: City 3D advertisement billboard grabs attention
Bengaluru news: City 3D advertisement billboard grabs attention

Bengaluru news: A unique 3D advertisement billboard in Bengaluru has grabbed attention of commuters. The 3-D billboard advertised by restaurant named “Bangalore Thindies” shows a man pouring filter coffee and offering the glass of coffee to the people.

Also Read | Diana would have ‘giggled with delight’ at how Harry slammed Royal Family but…

The writing on the billboard states, “Bangalore Thindies Opening in 3 locations- Kumara Park, Seshadripuram, Manyata Tech Park.”

The video was also shared by Bangalore Thindies which wrote, “3 new locations in one day! There can never be enough of places to have some good Podi Masala & filter coffee.”

The video shared on X has garnered over 133.9K views and received more than 60 comments. Reactions varied, with some users praised and called it "fabulous," while others expressed concerns about it being a distraction. Users also highlighted the potential dangers, with some suggesting drivers to avoid looking at such billboards.

Also Read | Microsoft techie works 20 hours a week, earns ₹2.5 crore; internet ’jealous’

Here are some reactions on the video

One user wrote, “Is this real? It's just fabulous!”

Some questioned, “Is this real or vfx”

Another user added, “Creativity - fine, but isn't this distraction.”

One user suggested, “Add this lines “ if your in driving don't look at this””

Also Read | Swiggy CEO bats for work-life balance: ‘Mar jaoge kisi din ye…’, netizens react

Some other also said, “Eyes on the hoarding, road, pothole, pedestrians, vehicles…..not a good idea”

“This is a distraction to drivers. Can lead to accidents”

Another added, “Such huge hoardings should be removed. It can fall down during heavy rains like it happened in Bombay and cause deaths”

 

Also Read | Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 date, time, significance: Why is it celebrated?

One user from the hoarding industry was also clueless on how it was made, “How is it done.....I am from hoarding industry but can't understand how Is it done”

“Yes, it's a distraction and should be banned. Need guidelines for road advertisements,” another added.

A user commented, “Though the ad is very innovative..... It is of course a distraction for the motorists... Hope the ad doesn't create any ruckus on the roads”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBengaluru News: People are not impressed with new 3D advertisement billboard; here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    169.65
    11:30 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    3.15 (1.89%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    363.85
    11:30 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    -3.45 (-0.94%)

    NTPC share price

    438.90
    11:30 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.35 (0.31%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    133.75
    11:30 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    -2.15 (-1.58%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alok Industries share price

    27.02
    11:20 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.66 (6.55%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,610.85
    11:19 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    425.2 (5.92%)

    JM Financial share price

    150.40
    11:19 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.65 (5.36%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,298.90
    11:19 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    96 (4.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.