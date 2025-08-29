Bengaluru techie found hanging, husband arrested for dowry torture: In-laws ‘abused, body shamed’ her

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving his 27-year-old wife to suicide at their residence in Suddaguntepalya, Bengaluru, police said.

Police told news agency PTI that the woman, identified as Shilpa Panchangamath, was found dead on Tuesday night. Her mother, Sharada, had lodged a complaint alleging harassment for dowry.

Shilpa's husband Praveen had reportedly quit his software job to sell panipuri.

Dowry harrasment Shilpa married Praveen, son of late Shambulingaiah of Vaddarahatti village in Gangavati taluk, on December 5, 2022. The couple has a son named Vihaan. At the time of her death, Shilpa was pregnant with their second child, the Hindu reported.

Both, Shilpa and Praveen, worked as techies. However, only a year after their marriage, Praveen left his software job and opened a pani puri shop, while Shilpa quit her job after delivering her first child, the report added.

The family claimed they spent around ₹35 lakh on the wedding and gave 150 grams of gold to the groom.

After marriage, the couple lived in BTM Layout. Praveen, earlier employed with Oracle in Whitefield, had left his job and started a panipuri business.

The complaint alleged that Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, harassed Shilpa mentally and physically for money, demanding ₹5 lakh for his business. When the demand was not met, she was allegedly assaulted and sent back to her parents.

Sharada said she eventually raised the money and sent her daughter back, but the harassment continued.

“Praveen’s mother Shantavva also abused my daughter and insulted her constantly. Unable to bear the torture, Shilpa had come to our home four months ago, but we helped her reconcile with Praveen and his family, before sending her back. Once, I had given her ₹5 lakh cash before she returned home to Praveen,” Sharada was quoted as saying in her complaint.

Four months ago, a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions about Shilpa’s baby shower.

On August 26, the family was informed that Shilpa had died by suicide. When they reached her house, they found her lifeless on the bed, covered with a sheet.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Praveen. Further investigation is underway.

'Praveen's family said she died of heart attack' After Shilpa was found dead at their residence, her mother Sharada and sister Soumya alleged that Praveen and his family initially informed them that she died of a heart attack, but later claimed that she had ended her life, the Hindu reported.

Shilpa's family alleged that Praveen and his family members placed Shilpa’s body on the bed even before the police could reach the spot.

Questioning the circumstances under which she was found dead, her family members alleged that Praveen and his mother had murdered Shilpa.

“If she had ended her life, why did they remove her body before the police arrived, and why did they initially claim that it was a heart attack? It is a pre-planned murder,” a close relative of the victim told media persons on Thursday.