Business News/ News / Bengaluru news: Rashly-driven SUV hits bikes as driver loses control | Watch video

Bengaluru news: Rashly-driven SUV hits bikes as driver loses control | Watch video

Edited By Fareha Naaz

A speeding SUV in Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara area hit several people and cars, injuring three individuals.

An SUV in Bengaluru collided with two bike riders and injured three people after driver lost control of the car.

A speeding car, an SUV, rammed into several people and cars on November 12 morning in Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara area. This incident was captured on the dash cam of another car that was travelling on the same road.

According to the reports, the incident happened when the SUV driver lost control of the wheels. The video shows the car hitting several people and bikes. The car, however, continued to cut through and hit more bikes since the driver had lost control.

The SUV collided with two bike riders; three persons have been injured in the incident, Bengaluru police reported.

The injured individuals were identified as Kiran, Jasmitha and Basanth who were hit by the speeding SUV. The driver, identified as Abhishek Agarwal, lost control of the car following which the incident took place.

Hulimavu Traffic Police provided details, stating, "The incident took place near the Kalena Agrahara residential locality after the car driver identified as Abhishek Agarwal lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the two bike-borne riders in the south of Bangalore. The incident was caught on the dash cam of a car." One of the victims, named Kiran, jumped off the two-wheeler when the car rammed into bikes.

The police further added, “Kiran who was on a bike jumped and fell down after the accident. Jasmitha and Basanth Kumar who were on the other bike were also injured after the car rammed into them."

A case against the car driver has been registered at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 03:21 PM IST
