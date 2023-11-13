A speeding car, an SUV, rammed into several people and cars on November 12 morning in Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara area. This incident was captured on the dash cam of another car that was travelling on the same road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the reports, the incident happened when the SUV driver lost control of the wheels. The video shows the car hitting several people and bikes. The car, however, continued to cut through and hit more bikes since the driver had lost control.

The SUV collided with two bike riders; three persons have been injured in the incident, Bengaluru police reported.

Also read: Bengaluru: Traffic woes may worsen for next 4 months due to closure of flyover for Namma metro work. Details here The injured individuals were identified as Kiran, Jasmitha and Basanth who were hit by the speeding SUV. The driver, identified as Abhishek Agarwal, lost control of the car following which the incident took place.

Hulimavu Traffic Police provided details, stating, "The incident took place near the Kalena Agrahara residential locality after the car driver identified as Abhishek Agarwal lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the two bike-borne riders in the south of Bangalore. The incident was caught on the dash cam of a car." One of the victims, named Kiran, jumped off the two-wheeler when the car rammed into bikes.

Also read: Road accidents claimed 19 lives in India every hour in 2022, govt report says 1.68 lakh killed last year The police further added, "Kiran who was on a bike jumped and fell down after the accident. Jasmitha and Basanth Kumar who were on the other bike were also injured after the car rammed into them."

Also read: Jharkhand train news: 2 die as train stops by sudden jolt after overhead electric wire snaps A case against the car driver has been registered at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station. Further details about the incident are awaited.

