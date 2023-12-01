Several Bengaluru schools received bomb threat emails leading to evacuation of students and staff members. Though the exact number of schools that received the threat emails is not known, however, media reports state that over 15 schools in the tech city received bomb threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As soon as parents got to know about the incident, they rushed to schools in panic to get their children back home safely.

"The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises. We received a call from the command centre and immediately rushed our teams to schools which are located in different parts of the city. All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school premises and a thorough search operation is being carried out," a senior police officer said as quoted by news agency PTI. So far, nothing suspicious has been found yet and prima facie looks like it's a hoax message. Parents need not panic, our teams are on the ground, he said.

Bengaluru police commissioner has informed that numerous anti-sabotage teams have been sent to scan the school premises. He further added the bomb threat messages sent to several city schools seem to indicate fake calls, however, every effort will be made to identify the sender of the email.

In a tweet, the Police commissioner wrote, “Some schools in the city were sent 'bomb threat' calls via email early today. Our bomb detection team is rushing to investigate this. From the checks so far, these appear to be false calls. However, all steps will be taken to trace the person who sent the email."

As per the India Today report, schools including Napel, Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar and one opposite to Deputy CM's residence were among the schools that were sent bomb threat emails.

Deputy Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited a school in Bengaluru after several schools received threatening e-mails.

"I was a bit dismayed after seeing the news on TV, as some schools I know and the one near my house were also mentioned. So I went out to check. The police have shown me the mail. Prima facie, it appears to be fake (hoax). I spoke to the police... But we should be cautious. Parents are a bit worried, no need to worry. Police are looking into it," he said.

The deputy CM also appealed to parents not to worry and said their children would be safe. "Some mischief mongers might have done this, in 24 hours we will nab them. Cyber crime police are active, they are doing their job... We should also be cautious and should not neglect," he added.

Later in a tweet on on X, he shared an update saying, “In the wake of receiving bomb threats through e-mails to some schools in Bangalore, Sadashiva Nagar NEV School has been visited and inspected. In this case, the police officials have informed about the incident and instructed to conduct a proper investigation."

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, "At present, we have received information about 15 schools where threatening e-mails have been received, last year also such threats were received. We cannot take any risk, we are inspecting the schools and are taking all precautionary measures in schools. We will take strict action against those who are making threatening calls. We are looking into all aspects..."

(With PTI inputs)

