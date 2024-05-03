The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on 3 May for the city's residents regarding the Namma Metro construction work along the southern part of the Outer Ring Road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, the construction work will take place between 11 pm to 6 am on a daily basis for 20 days, beginning 1 May.

Adding more details, the city traffic police said that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has already started the work to lay a 220 kV cable along the metro line. It also said that BMRCL will carry out the work from Salarpuria Soft Zone on the Ibbalur service road towards Bellandur's Centro Mall.

Here's the tweet:

The disruption on the 620-metre stretch of the road may result in slow-moving traffic on the main road, said the traffic police, adding no major congestion will take place during the day when traffic is at peak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Slow moving traffic from Ibbalur towards Bellandur due to BMRCK cable laying Construction work (11 pm - 6 am everyday)," the traffic advisory said.

Earlier on 27 April, the BMRCL announced special early services to accommodate participants and spectators at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground for TCS World 10K Bengaluru event.

Weather in Bengaluru: The 'garden city' of India, famous for its weather is reeling under the heatwave for the past week. The temperature even breached 38.5 degrees Celsius on April 29, according to CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, AccuWeather says the temperature will rise in Bengaluru again to 38 degree Celsius from Saturday onwards. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 36 degree Celsius.

