Bengaluru News: Woman gets a call about Swiggy order she didn’t place; here’s what happens next

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is making waves again after suspicions of a new scam caught attention online. A Bengaluru man in a recent post shared that his girlfriend received a call from Swiggy agent who said that he had a parcel with her partner's name.

The Reddit user in a social media post stated, “Today in afternoon my girlfriend got a call from a person saying he's calling from swiggy, he has her parcel with my name and asked to open the door.”

Describing the peculiar situation, he said that his girlfriend lives in a society where there is NoBrokerHood installed. The security device is used to monitor and manage guest visits. It ensures safety as any guests seeking entry need approval of the residents for which notifications are sent.

The woman asked the Swiggy agent to leave the parcel at the door since she was not at home. However, she did not receive any notification about a person entering the society. To the couple's astonishment there was nothing at the door when she returned.

Elaborating on the strange circumstance the Redditor wrote, “Since she wasn't at home that time she asked him to keep it at the door . Strange thing is I didn't place any order for her also none of my delivery account has her address saved with my name . She checked for similar thing in her accounts and also asked around if anyone placed any order but no one did. After reaching home she didn't find anything at her door.”

Alleging that something was amiss, over the mysterious turn of events the Redditor said, “Something doesn't feel right."

Social media reaction This post sparked discussions online as a curious user stated, “Please update after checking cctv, sounds creepy and interesting to know what happened next.” A second user wrote, “It's standard scam don't worry. I have read multiple similar scam stories with slight variation. Parcel would be cash on delivery. Your gf would have paid money and there would be some cheap food item or empty box.”

Another user commented, “A gated society doesn’t mean fool proof security. Security lapses happen. It is very much possible that this person can be stalking your gf. May have delivered an earlier order and after the app confirmation, she may have followed up using the guy’s personal number. May have some other delivery and used this opportunity to capitalise on the situation. I would suggest use the number and check with security.”

