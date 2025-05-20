Subscribe

Bengaluru on red alert! Braces for rains, thunderstorm today, check IMD's forecast here

Bengaluru rains: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Bengaluru, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on May 20. Check full forecast here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated20 May 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Bengaluru rains: Commuters at Sai Layout, wade through a severely waterlogged road after incessant rainfall on May 19.
Bengaluru rains: Commuters at Sai Layout, wade through a severely waterlogged road after incessant rainfall on May 19.(ANI)

Bengaluru braces for another fresh spell and thunderstorm on May 20, a day after torrential rains brought Karnataka's capital to a standstill. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Karnataka.

IMD's weather forecast for the city states, “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or Thunderstorm.” According to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city recorded more rainfall than expected - 104 mm of rainfall. Waterlogging and flooding in residential areas was rampant as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru.

To take a stock of the situation, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on tomorrow. "On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of 5 lakhs to their family," ANI quoted CM Siddaramaiah as saying.

Daily life of Bengaluru residents was disrupted after waterlogging was reported near Silk Board Metro Station, Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, among other low-lying areas. This caused traffic snarls across several regions.

IMD predicts more rain

IMD has predicted more rain over the next five days. Furthermore, a red alert is in place for Karnataka, warning against extremely heavy rain on Tuesday. IMD's weather report states, “Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka on 20th & 21st May.”

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Karnataka until May 25, IMD said. Fishermen warning is also in place as “Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph prevailing along and off south Konkan, Goa coasts, along and off Kerala, Karnataka coasts and adjoining Lakshadweep area.”

Advancement of Southwest monsoon

As per IMD's report dated May 19, the Southwest monsoon has advanced over parts of Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

