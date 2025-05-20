Bengaluru on red alert! Braces for rains, thunderstorm today, check IMD's forecast here

To take a stock of the situation, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on tomorrow. "On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakhs to their family," ANI quoted CM Siddaramaiah as saying.