Bengaluru parents struggle with 30% school fee hikes; minister admits limits, urges shift to public schools

Parents in Bengaluru have raised concerns over the continuous rise in private school fees, which have surged by 10-15 per cent annually, with some institutions hiking fees by as much as 30 per cent. Parents told News18 that the steep increase has led to an unbearable financial burden, especially for families with multiple children.

Shalini, a mother of two, shared her frustration, and told the publication that her children’s fees have increased by ₹10,000 yearly. Just two years ago, she paid ₹42,000-Rs. 44,000 per child, but now the amount has shot up to ₹64,000- ₹68,000. Another parent, Meena, echoed the sentiment, pointing out that along with tuition fees, expenses for textbooks, transport, and uniforms have also risen significantly, making education costs even harder to manage.

Chidanand, General Secretary of the ‘Voice of Parents’ association, questioned how schools justify such drastic hikes when most parents' salaries only see a marginal increase of 2-3 per cent per year. He also criticized the practice of demanding the first instalment of fees well before the academic year begins, leaving parents with no choice but to comply. Furthermore, he noted that many schools fail to update their fee structures transparently.

In response, D Shashi Kumar, Secretary of the Association of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka, defended the fee hikes, citing rising operational costs, including teacher salaries. He acknowledged that while fee increases are inevitable, parents should report instances where the hike exceeds 30-40 per cent.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa admitted that the government has limited power in regulating private school fees but assured that he would request schools to avoid excessive hikes. He also encouraged parents to consider government schools, emphasizing that many distinguished personalities have studied in public institutions. However, opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy blamed the government for enabling private schools to raise fees unchecked, accusing them of supporting private institutions for their own benefit.

