Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory for May 7, poll day, in the wake of third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 as voters hailing from North and central Karnataka will likely leave Bengaluru city to cast their votes.

As per the road advisory, there is a possibility of traffic congestion around the Majestic as a large number of people will be visiting their hometowns to cast their votes on Tuesday.

On May 7, voters hailing from North and central Karnataka will likely leave Bengaluru city to cast their votes in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnataka. In order to assist people to visit their hometowns and cast their vote, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged additional buses from Majestic/Kempegowda Bus Station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad The traffic advisory issued by Bengaluru Police stated, ''An appeal to public, due to 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election in Karnataka state, a large number of people are going to their hometowns and KSRTC has left additional buses from Majestic / Kempegowda Bus Stand. There is a possibility of traffic congestion.''

Following arrangements have been made to avoid traffic congestion near the Majestic area, advising the commuters to take alternative routes and avoid closed routes.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogged roads, fallen trees, hailstorm grip city days after severe water crisis Alternative Routes Routes have been diverted for commuters travelling from Raja Ram Mohan Roy and JC Road towards Rajajinagar. These commuters must take Palace Road, Chalukya Circle and Race Course Road to avoid congestion.

Commuters heading to Magadi Road from Raja Ram Mohan Roy towards are advised to take the diverted routes including NR Square, Townhall Circle, Market Circle, Royal Circle and Siri Circle.

Also read: Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in 'sexual abuse' case The polling is being held in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories today in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Elections Commission of India noted that as many as 1,331 candidates are in the fray in the phase 3 polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

