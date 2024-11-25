Bengaluru police officer on radar for abetting suicide – stripped victim, demanded ₹25 lakh bribe, reveals death note

Bengaluru's senior police officer faces charges of abetting the suicide of businesswoman, accusing her of harassment and demanding a 25 lakh bribe. An investigation is underway after a suicide note was found at her residence. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Nov 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Bengaluru police officer is under scanner for demanding bribe and harassing a 33-year-old businesswoman and thus abetting suicide.
Bengaluru police officer is under scanner for demanding bribe and harassing a 33-year-old businesswoman and thus abetting suicide.(Arunkumar Rao)

A senior police officer in Bengaluru is making headlines for allegedly harassing a businesswoman and demanding a bribe, ultimately abetting her suicide. The woman has been identified as S. Jeeva.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi reportedly stripped the 33-year-old victim, demanded a bribe of 25 lakh, and humiliated her in front of others, according to an NDTV report. The victim left a death note accusing the police officer of harassment and demanding a bribe.

Also Read | RCB IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: RCB buy Krunal Pandya for ₹5.75 crore

The report notes that the victim, who was a lawyer by profession, ran a wood material shop in Karnataka's capital and was one of the accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam. S Jeeva's sister informed the police and filed a complaint after she found her sister's lifeless body.

The investigation agency, CID, took over the charge to probe the Karnataka Bhovi scam. Granting permission to CID to question S Jeeva, the Karnataka High Court allowed interrogation between November 14 and November 23 over videoconferencing. However, the probe agency asked her to appear in person.

Also Read | The Sports School (TSS), Bengaluru, Opens Admission for Academic Year 2025 - 2026

An 11-page death note was found at S Jeeva's residence that levelled bribery and harassment charges against the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer. As the investigation into the crime continues, the Bangalore police registered a case against the prime suspect.

The suicide note revealed that S Jeeva visited the CID office on November 14 for questioning, where she was harassed, stripped and interrogated on whether she was carrying cyanide. The torture that she endured did not end there as the police officer refused to accept S Jeeva's submitted documents and demanded 25 lakh bribe.

Also Read | RCB IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru get back Hazlewood

The victim endured the harassment for days that followed the CID office interrogation. One fine day, the police officer visited S Jeeva's shop and humiliated her in front of her employees, according to the FIR. S Jeeva reportedly committed suicide on November 22.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBengaluru police officer on radar for abetting suicide – stripped victim, demanded ₹25 lakh bribe, reveals death note

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.