Bengaluru power cut alert: Outages to impact THESE regions in IT capital. Check details

Bengaluru power cut: The IT capital of India is set to witness power disruptions on November 26. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will be discounting power supply in certain regions for a specified period of time to undertake essential maintenance work across various parts of the city.
The power outage will impact multiple areas in the North, South, East, and West zones. Some locations may witness power disruptions for up to seven hours as power cuts are likely to begin on Tuesday morning.
Listed below are regions that will experience power outages within the specified time.
Furthermore, there will be power disruptions on November 27 in the specific regions listed below:
According to BESCOM, these interruptions will be enforced to carry out maintenance on substations, transformers, and electrical lines.
