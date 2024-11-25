Bengaluru power cut alert: Outages to impact THESE regions in IT capital. Check details

Bengaluru power cut: The IT capital of India is set to witness power disruptions on November 26. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will be discounting power supply in certain regions for a specified period of time to undertake essential maintenance work across various parts of the city.

The power outage will impact multiple areas in the North, South, East, and West zones. Some locations may witness power disruptions for up to seven hours as power cuts are likely to begin on Tuesday morning.

Listed below are regions that will experience power outages within the specified time.

Between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm (3 hours), there will be power disruptions across RPC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, and Vijayanagar. In the wake of preventive maintenance activities, in addition to tree trimming and replacement of electrical jumps, power outages will take place.

Between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (2 hours), there will be power disruptions across Thadikavagilu, Kurubahalli, and Jalamangala. This is due to jungle clearing and maintenance work activities.

Between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm (2 hours), there will be power disruptions across Puligal, Seethareddypalli, Venkateshapalli, Ramanapdi, Sajjalapalli, and Boodalavaripalli. The power outage will occur due to service connection work for a new domestic lightning connection. Furthermore, there will be power disruptions on November 27 in the specific regions listed below:

Between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm (3 hours), there will be power disruptions across MC Layout and Industrial Area.