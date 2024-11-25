Bengaluru power cut alert: Outages to impact THESE regions in IT capital. Check details

Bengaluru will witness power cuts in multiple zones on November 26 due to scheduled maintenance activity. Power outages may last up to seven hours, for which specific timings and areas are listed.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Bengaluru will face power disruptions for maintenance across various zones on November 26.
Bengaluru will face power disruptions for maintenance across various zones on November 26.(HT)

Bengaluru power cut: The IT capital of India is set to witness power disruptions on November 26. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will be discounting power supply in certain regions for a specified period of time to undertake essential maintenance work across various parts of the city.

The power outage will impact multiple areas in the North, South, East, and West zones. Some locations may witness power disruptions for up to seven hours as power cuts are likely to begin on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | RCB IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: RCB buy Jacob Bethell for ₹2.6 crore

Listed below are regions that will experience power outages within the specified time.

  • Between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm (3 hours), there will be power disruptions across RPC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, and Vijayanagar. In the wake of preventive maintenance activities, in addition to tree trimming and replacement of electrical jumps, power outages will take place.
  • Between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (2 hours), there will be power disruptions across Thadikavagilu, Kurubahalli, and Jalamangala. This is due to jungle clearing and maintenance work activities.

Also Read | Bengaluru police officer on radar for allegedly abetting suicide
  • Between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm (2 hours), there will be power disruptions across Puligal, Seethareddypalli, Venkateshapalli, Ramanapdi, Sajjalapalli, and Boodalavaripalli. The power outage will occur due to service connection work for a new domestic lightning connection. 

Furthermore, there will be power disruptions on November 27 in the specific regions listed below:

  • Between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm (3 hours), there will be power disruptions across MC Layout and Industrial Area.

Also Read | Ghee, dosas, and rock: Rameshwaram Café steals the show at Bandland Bengaluru
  • Between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm (2 hours), there will be power disruptions across Thirumalegowdanadoddi, Kanchidoddi, Nijiyappanadoddi, Adhishakthihalli, and Channegowdanadoddi.
  • Between 9:00 am and 11:00 am (2 hours), there will be power disruptions across Madlakhana, Marasanapalli, Doranalapalli, Brahmanahalli, Thimmampalli, Gundlapalli, Kothuru, Madakavaripalli, and Kamarapalli.

According to BESCOM, these interruptions will be enforced to carry out maintenance on substations, transformers, and electrical lines.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBengaluru power cut alert: Outages to impact THESE regions in IT capital. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.