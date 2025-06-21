Bengaluru power cut alert: THESE localities to face outages from June 21 to…

Residents across Bengaluru are likely to experience power cuts between 21 and 22 June, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPCL) undertakes “periodic maintenance” and major infrastructure upgrades at several locations. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced planned power interruptions throughout the city. The disruptions, officials said, are “necessary to improve the city’s power system and ensure a more stable supply in the future”.
Power supply will be disrupted in Peenya, Rajagopala Nagar, and adjoining areas, including:
Power outages are scheduled in Electronic City Phase-1 and surrounding areas, including: Doddathoguru, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathoguru, Konappana Agrahara, and Hongasandr
Three-Day Outages (20–22 June), from 9 AM to 5 PM
Areas in and around Anekal and Attibele will face continuous power cuts on all three days. The affected areas include:
Anekal, Samandur, Yadavanahalli, Attibele Town, VBHC Apartment, Indlabele, and Hompalagatta
Balagaranahalli, Gowrenahalli, Chikkahagade, Doddahagade, Harohalli, Haldenahalli, and nearby villages
BESCOM has advised residents to
Charge mobile phones, laptops, and other essential devices in advance
Complete essential household chores early
Keep emergency lights or inverters ready
Stay updated through BESCOM’s website and official social media handles
Report any extended power cuts through BESCOM’s helpline or mobile app
For now, Bengaluru residents are urged to plan ahead and stay prepared for intermittent electricity supply over the weekend.
