Bengaluru power cut alert: THESE localities to face outages from June 21 to…

Residents across Bengaluru are likely to experience power cuts between 21 and 22 June, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPCL) undertakes “periodic maintenance” and major infrastructure upgrades at several locations. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced planned power interruptions throughout the city. The disruptions, officials said, are “necessary to improve the city’s power system and ensure a more stable supply in the future”.

Areas Affected on June 21 (Saturday), from 10 AM to 5 PM Power supply will be disrupted in Peenya, Rajagopala Nagar, and adjoining areas, including:

HMT Main Road, CMTI, Boralingappa Garden, GKW Layout, Bank Colony, Vignan Public School, RNS Apartment ESI Hospital, Akash Theatre Road, Kasthuri Road, Friends Circle, Malayali Guest House Road Outskirts of Bengaluru such as Tharabanahalli, Hesaraghatta, Chikkabanavara, Dasenahalli, and Soladevanahalli will also be impacted. Bannerghatta Road, Electronic City, and BTM Layout will once again face power cuts. Between 10 AM and 4 PM, areas such as KSIT College, Amruth Nagar, Devarachikkanahalli, Akshayanagar, and Tejaswini Nagar will be without power. Areas Affected on June 22 (Sunday), from 10 AM to 5 PM Power outages are scheduled in Electronic City Phase-1 and surrounding areas, including: Doddathoguru, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathoguru, Konappana Agrahara, and Hongasandr



Three-Day Outages (20–22 June), from 9 AM to 5 PM

Areas in and around Anekal and Attibele will face continuous power cuts on all three days. The affected areas include:

Anekal, Samandur, Yadavanahalli, Attibele Town, VBHC Apartment, Indlabele, and Hompalagatta

Balagaranahalli, Gowrenahalli, Chikkahagade, Doddahagade, Harohalli, Haldenahalli, and nearby villages

What You Can Do BESCOM has advised residents to

Charge mobile phones, laptops, and other essential devices in advance

Complete essential household chores early

Keep emergency lights or inverters ready

Stay updated through BESCOM’s website and official social media handles

Report any extended power cuts through BESCOM’s helpline or mobile app