Bengaluru rain: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers, thunderstorms; Check next week's weather forecast here
Bengaluru rain: Places such as Indiranagar, Marathahalli, Vijayanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, and other parts of Central Bengaluru received rainfall in the last few days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting heavy rains in the upcoming days.
Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is currently witnessing a series of torrential rains that lashed several parts of the city and continue to bring downpours in the affected regions.