Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is currently witnessing a series of torrential rains that lashed several parts of the city and continue to bring downpours in the affected regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and predicted heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Bengaluru rain: The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the upcoming week, forecasting prolonged rainfall.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for the next week, predicting week- long rains. The temperatures in the city will hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, on May 10, which are maximum and minimum temperatures respectively.

The weather bulletin states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Madhya Maharashtra and a trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric level." The prevailing atmospheric systems are set to impact weather conditions in Bengaluru.

Also read: Weather forecast today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi; hailstorm alert in 2 states, heatwave in Rajasthan to abate IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for north interior Karnataka till May 13. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely over south interior Karnataka on May 12 and May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the last few days, places such as Indiranagar, Marathahalli, Vijayanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, KR Puram, Hoodi, Mahadevapura, Banaswadi and other parts of Central Bengaluru received rainfall after experiencing temperatures as high as 40 degree Celsius.

Heavy overnight rain disrupted flight services in the city on May 9 as the IT hub has been receiving rain for the past four days. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) official said, "Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 pm and 10.29 pm, leading to diversion of flights," reported PTI.

Also read: Weather today: Heatwave in 2 states; showers and hailstorms in THESE states; Check IMD's weather update here Over the last 160 days, the delayed monsoon in Bengaluru had taken a toll on the life of residents who were suffering from acute water shortage. The situation was so extreme amounting to historic dry spell not seen in last 41 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, adding to the water crisis, the ground water resources of the city had dried up up significantly. The city had been grappling with a dry spell that lasted. The IT hub witnessed heavy rainfall last night in different parts of the city. The night long continuous rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several areas.



