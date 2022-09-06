Bengaluru rain submerges BMW, Lexus, Bentley in posh societies, villas: Videos

Bengaluru rain submerges BMW, Lexus, Bentley in posh societies, villas: Videos1 min read . 08:18 PM IST
- A video showing high-end cars worth ₹65 lakh to ₹2.5 crore half-submerged in houses worth crores is going viral on social media
Bengaluru has been reeling under incessant torrential rains that have wreaked havoc in several parts of the city and have not spared anyone. The roads and houses are flooded, the traffic a mess, and people have to be rescued as water has gushed into their homes. A video showing high-end cars worth ₹65 lakh to ₹2.5 crore half-submerged in houses worth crores is going viral on social media.
The video shows some residents of Divyasree 77 East in Bengaluru’s Yemalur being rescued on a tractor; the camera turns and shows some luxury cars half-submerged in rainwater.
A picture of a private villa's living room in Yemalur showed expensive furniture and decor half-submerged in muddy rain water.
Reacting to the picture, a Twitter user said, “My heart goes out to those people who incurred damage to thousands of acres of crops and lost crores in the floods."
Another said, “This is from one of the poshest colonies of #Bangalore where property prices are said to be above 8 crores. Tractors rescued citizens while swankiest of cars remain submerged in #bangalorerains."
Back in 2015 during the Chennai floods, several such cars worth crores were sold for a paltry sum of money as they were either beyond repair or their repair cost was too high. Some of these cars had been submerged for about a week.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cited "unprecedented rainfall and overflowing" water bodies for the deluge but assured his government's commitment to restore normalcy.
"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented heavy rain...for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining," Bommai said.
