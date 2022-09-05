Bengaluru rains: Loss of ₹225 crore to IT companies; CM to discuss compensation1 min read . 11:15 AM IST
- Bengaluru rains: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹225 crore
Bengaluru rains: In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bengaluru-based Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), an organisation of IT and banking companies, said member companies and establishments lost ₹225 crore due to intense rains and subsequent waterlogging in the city.
Bengaluru rains: In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bengaluru-based Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), an organisation of IT and banking companies, said member companies and establishments lost ₹225 crore due to intense rains and subsequent waterlogging in the city.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹225 crore. "We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai told ANI.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹225 crore. "We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai told ANI.
Earlier today, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.
Earlier today, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.