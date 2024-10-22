Bengaluru rains: More rainfall predicted in Karnataka capital today. Check full IMD forecast here

  • Bengaluru rains: On October 22, Bengaluru anticipates more rainfall as predicted by the IMD. A holiday was previously declared for schools due to heavy rain, but no further announcements have been issued today. Authorities are currently working on dewatering to remove stagnant water.

Updated22 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Children play on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
Children play on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)

Bengaluru rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the Karnataka capital city, Bengaluru, today i.e. on October 22. Yesterday, due to the incessant rain, the District collector had declared a holiday for Anganwadis, schools in the city. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students, the Collector had said. However, today, no such announcement has been made. At many places, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that dewatering work is under process to clear all stagnant water.

 

Bengaluru forecast today

According to the IMD, Bengaluru can expect a cloudy sky today, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in both urban and rural areas. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 29 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted these light to moderate rains in the city till October 25.

IMD forecast for Karnataka

Though there are moderate warnings issued in the Bengaluru city, the weather department has predicted heavy rains in other districts of the state. As per IMD, isolated heavy rain is very likely to occur over Udupi districts, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapura, and kolar districts. Moreover, moderate rain along with thundershowers is also predicted at most places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. IMD Bengaluru in its forecast has also predicted light to moderate rain at many places over the remaining districts of Coastal Karnataka and, a few places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka.

 

Bengaluru flight status news

On Monday night, over twenty flights scheduled to land at Bengaluru airport experienced delays due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the northern regions of the city. An Air India flight from Delhi and four Indigo flights were redirected to Chennai, according to airport sources reported by Hindustan Times.

 

Cyclone Dana update

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified and is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal the next day, bringing heavy rain in the two states for three days till Friday, the Met office said. The IMD has issued a red warning (take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on October 24. For West Bengal, the Met Office forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and North and South 24 Parganas on October 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST
