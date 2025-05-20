Bengaluru rains: Netizens react on waterlogged roads, flooded stadium of IT hub of India, ‘Takes single rain to wash…’

Bengaluru rains: Showers in Karnataka's capital continue to wreak havoc as waterlogged roads and flooded streets brought the life of Bengaluru residents at a standstill.

A total of 3 deaths were reported in rain-related incidents. Two deaths were reported to have occurred due to electrocution while a female died after a compound wall fell on her following pre-monsoon rains.

As heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru, visuals from HSR Layout, Silk Board Metro Station, Shanti Nagar bus stands, Kanteerava Stadium and several other low-lying areas give a glimpse of impact of pre-monsoon showers. Videos are doing the rounds on social media showing, waterlogged roads, flooded streets around metro station and inundated stadium of IT hub of India.

Social media reaction Netizens voiced their concern over the alarming situation as one user wrote, “#BengaluruRains leave city panting. #Gurgaon #Gurugram and #Bengaluru the cyber capitals of India are an infrastructural mess and it takes a single rain to wash down mask of perfection in both cities.”

A second user stated, “I pay my taxes and do not avail any of the freebies from the govt. The least I expect in return is a city which doesn't crumble at the first rains even before the monsoon sets in."

Another user wrote, “Aiyo ... Godzilla is back early morning itself . Very heavy rains at HSR Layout. Rain water overflowing over roads.”

“This isn’t Kanteerava Stadium—it’s Sampangi Lake reclaiming its legacy. Nature always finds a way,” a fourth user remarked after floodwater inundated Kanteerava Stadium, where ISL football matches take place. This stadium will host the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic - international javelin throw competition.

IMD's warning The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Karnataka for May 20. It further warned against heavy rainfall in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar cities today.