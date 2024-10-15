Bengaluru rains: Waterlogging causes traffic chaos at Airport road; avoid THESE affected areas

Incessant rains have disrupted life in central and southern Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, leading to school closures. 

Updated15 Oct 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024(PTI)

Incessant rains since early Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion. Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.

Motorists struggled to get through city traffic as heavy rains led to waterlogging on several roads in Varthur, Hebbal, Kadubeesanahalli, and nearby areas. Key locations, including Manyata Tech Park on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and tech hubs like Sarjapur, were among those impacted by the flooding.

"Nagawara flyover near Manyata Tech Park is waterlogged....slow movement of vehicles on both sides," a traffic official said and added, "Hennur-Bagalur road, Ganganagar, and Ramamurthy Nagar were also waterlogged. Heavy rainfall has led to slow-moving traffic across the city."

On Tuesday evening, massive traffic snarls were witnessed at the Airport road in Bengaluru following rainfall.

Orange alert declared in Bengaluru for next 2 days

Meanwhile, due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain shut on Wednesday following heavy rain forecast, officials said.

An government order stated, “As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday”

Government schools in the city are already closed for Dussehra holidays.

The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), meanwhile, has set up 24X7 exclusive control rooms in its eight zones and also launched a helpline number (1533) to report rain-related problems. Meanwhile, the BBMP's disaster management team has cleared waterlogging under the Hebbal flyover, allowing vehicular movement.

In a virtual meeting held by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, he advised all officials to stay prepared for any emergencies and to focus on flood-prone areas. According to Traffic Police, gridlocks were reported on major roads including ORR, Tumakuru Road and Airport Road.

 

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBengaluru rains: Waterlogging causes traffic chaos at Airport road; avoid THESE affected areas

