Week after the two suspects were arrested in the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA is now looking for ‘Colonel,’ the online handler, who was allegedly in touch with Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, HindustanTimes has reported citing people familiar with matter.

Given that the three have been in contact since their association with IS Al-Hind module in 2019–20, the investigating agency is allegedly suspecting a Pakistan link in the case.

“We heard about the handler named Colonel after the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast in November 2022. He operates from somewhere in the Middle East, most likely Abu Dhabi," a senior counterterrorism official speaking on anonymity said as quoted by HT.

As per the report, Colonel is believed to be playing a significant role in persuading a number of young men in southern India to carry out attacks on places of worship, notable figures, with providing them funds through crypto wallets.

The report further added that Authorities are considering the possibility of the "Colonel" having links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), to revive terrorist activities by establishing small Islamic State (IS) modules. Terrorist modules have been sponsored by the ISI in India before, often disguising them as IS agents.

Meanwhile, on April 12, National Investigation Agency has been granted a three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects --Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb – in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA court in Kolkata said on Friday.

