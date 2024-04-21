Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ News / Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe suggests Pakistan connection; here's all you need to know
BackBack

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe suggests Pakistan connection; here's all you need to know

Livemint

NIA is searching for 'Colonel,' the online handler in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The suspect is believed to have links with Pakistan and is accused of persuading young men in southern India to carry out attacks.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain has been identified as the bomber in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café blast. Premium
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain has been identified as the bomber in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café blast.

Week after the two suspects were arrested in the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA is now looking for ‘Colonel,’ the online handler, who was allegedly in touch with Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, HindustanTimes has reported citing people familiar with matter.

Given that the three have been in contact since their association with IS Al-Hind module in 2019–20, the investigating agency is allegedly suspecting a Pakistan link in the case.

“We heard about the handler named Colonel after the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast in November 2022. He operates from somewhere in the Middle East, most likely Abu Dhabi," a senior counterterrorism official speaking on anonymity said as quoted by HT.

As per the report, Colonel is believed to be playing a significant role in persuading a number of young men in southern India to carry out attacks on places of worship, notable figures, with providing them funds through crypto wallets.

The report further added that Authorities are considering the possibility of the "Colonel" having links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), to revive terrorist activities by establishing small Islamic State (IS) modules. Terrorist modules have been sponsored by the ISI in India before, often disguising them as IS agents.

Meanwhile, on April 12, National Investigation Agency has been granted a three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects --Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb – in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA court in Kolkata said on Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Apr 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App