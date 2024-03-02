Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 4 'detained', security up across Karnataka, Delhi — 10 points
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast latest news: Security has been tightened across Karnataka, especially at the Kempegowda International Airport, following the blast in the Brookefield area in the Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru.
A case was registered and four people were detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookfield area, police sources said on Saturday. Around 10 people were injured in the blast that occurred at Friday noon. The incident was caught on camera, while authorities continue to gather more information about the suspect.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa met the victims of the explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, earlier on Saturday.
8. Urging the opposition not to politicise the matter, Siddaramaiah said, "A serious investigation is underway. The BJP should not play politics in this matter. Mangalore blast and Bengaluru explosion are not related. The blast is still under investigation and appropriate action will be taken after the report."
9. The Chief Minister also called for a meeting with senior police officers on Saturday afternoon in connection with the blast incident at Rameshwaram cafe. G Parameshwara said, "We have a meeting at 1 pm, the CM will lead the meeting, and higher police officers will attend the meeting regarding the blast."
10. Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot to help the local police in the investigation and shared some inputs with them. Meanwhile, Bengaluru CP said the investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far.
"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, the media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and cooperate," he said in a post on X.
