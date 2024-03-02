Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast latest news: Security has been tightened across Karnataka, especially at the Kempegowda International Airport, following the blast in the Brookefield area in the Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru.

A case was registered and four people were detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookfield area, police sources said on Saturday. Around 10 people were injured in the blast that occurred at Friday noon. The incident was caught on camera, while authorities continue to gather more information about the suspect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the latest developments in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast:

1. The Bengaluru Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery.

2. Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch probing the case are interrogating the four detained for questioning in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, sources told news agency PTI. These four people were nabbed from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru "at length".

3. Security has been tightened across Karnataka, especially at the Kempegowda International Airport, following the blast in the Brookefield area in the Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru. The Delhi Police also tightened the security after a low-intensity blast in Benagluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Surender Chaudhary said the district police are continuously doing foot patrolling. "We hold regular meetings with you MWA and RWA, tenant-servant verification is also being done. Apart from this, we keep checking the parking lots and all the malls," he said.

Apart from patrolling in the market, the Delhi Police is also getting checks done from time to time. "We keep an eye on all vehicles and also monitor through CCTV cameras and drones...," he added.

4. Images of the suspect's movement were captured by the CCTV cameras at Rameshwaram cafe and those nearby sources told PTI on Saturday. The video showed a man with a bag entering the Bengaluru cafe's premises. As per police, the suspect purportedly left the bag inside the cafe before leaving. The blast happened within an hour around 1 pm on Friday, March 1.

"One person wearing a mask and cap had come by bus, bought Rava Idli from the counter at the cafe and sat down at a place. Then he had set the timer and gone," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

He said it would be easy to find the culprit as his visuals of alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come. "We will find him at the earliest, he said.

5. The footage from the city's public transport buses was also being analysed as part of the probe to nab the culprit. On the basis of the "theory of elimination", more buses are being verified for footage, as BMTC buses have cameras.

6. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police are conducting an in-depth investigation into the bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe and are looking into all angles. "At this moment it is not possible to say whether any organisation or an individual was involved," the Home Minister said.

7. Siddaramaiah said the government will bear all the treatment charges of all the patients. "Around 10 people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment...," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa met the victims of the explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, earlier on Saturday.

8. Urging the opposition not to politicise the matter, Siddaramaiah said, "A serious investigation is underway. The BJP should not play politics in this matter. Mangalore blast and Bengaluru explosion are not related. The blast is still under investigation and appropriate action will be taken after the report."

9. The Chief Minister also called for a meeting with senior police officers on Saturday afternoon in connection with the blast incident at Rameshwaram cafe. G Parameshwara said, "We have a meeting at 1 pm, the CM will lead the meeting, and higher police officers will attend the meeting regarding the blast."

10. Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot to help the local police in the investigation and shared some inputs with them. Meanwhile, Bengaluru CP said the investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, the media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and cooperate," he said in a post on X.

